On Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, Officers from Des Moines, Port of Seattle, Normandy Park and South King Fire and Rescue all participated together in the Police Foundation’s annual ‘Shop With a Cop.’

“Many thanks to all the members of the Police Foundation for a great event,” police said. “To the volunteers and Fred Meyer, for making this a wonderful event for over 80 children.”

“Thank you to our Officers who donated their time and their pocketbooks to make this day happen.”

HOLIDAY HEROS

Many thanks to all the volunteers!

