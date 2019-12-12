SPONSORED: Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding just one Open House this weekend!

This is a brand new Home in the desirable Normandy Park neighborhood:

A spacious, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings.

Entertain w/ ease in the Chef’s kitchen, anchored by a grand island and high-end appliances.

Quartz countertops, high-end finishes, and plenty of storage.

Beautiful hardwood floors.

Master Suite w/ spa-like bath.

Second floor laundry.

3 car garage.

Covered sitting porch.

Level yard w/ professional landscaping and sprinkler system.

A/C and generator.

This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

    • Saturday, Dec. 14: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

    • 18001 6th Place SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

    • List Price: $1,069,994
    • MLS Number: 1520876
    • Bedrooms: 4
    • Bathrooms: 2.5
    • Year Built: 2019
    • Approximate House SqFt: 2,560 s.f.
    • Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,524 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

    • Bath Off Master
    • Dble Pane/Strm Windw
    • Dining Room
    • French Doors
    • Vaulted Ceilings
    • Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

