A very wet storm system will be moving into our region on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, bringing with it non-stop rain until Sunday.

We recommend everyone battens down their blue tarps, gets out the rake and clears storm drains, and drive carefully. If you live near a creek, perhaps get some sandbags ready as well.

“The big story with this system will be a LOT of rain in the lowlands and lower elevations the mountains and big time mountain snow,” Washington Weather Chasers said. “It is possible that double the amount of rain Seattle received the whole month of November will fall Wed.-Sat. (3”+.).”

The National Weather Service also issued this Hydrologic Outlook:

Hydrologic Outlook

National Weather Service Seattle WA

405 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

…HEAVY RAIN WILL LEAD TO RISES ON MANY RIVERS THIS WEEK…

A strong weather system will move into the region this week,

bringing heavy rainfall across much of Western Washington. The

heaviest rainfall will begin on later on Wednesday and continue

into the weekend. Generally, 3 to 6 inches of rain are expected

across the region, with the largest amounts focused in the

Olympics and Cascades.

Snow levels will begin around 3,000 feet but will rise

to around 5,500 feet by late Thursday into Friday. The timing of

the increase in snow levels, as well as the location where the

heaviest precipitation sets up, will impact the degree of flooding

at particular locations. Nonetheless, these rainfall amounts are

likely sufficient to lead to flooding impacts on several area

rivers by the weekend, and some of these impacts could be

widespread or significant.

Please continue to monitor the latest forecast through the week,

as the details of potential flooding will change as the situation

evolves.

Here’s the 7-day forecast from the National Weather Service: