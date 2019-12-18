Des Moines’ Salon Michelle would like to “thank our community that supports us year around – we would like to buy you dinner.”

This week they will have 20 dinners that will feed at least four people to be picked up during regular hours through Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

This is open to anyone who would like to pick one up.

Dinner is Spaghetti, red sauce hamburger and a salad for you to make at home.

PLEASE do not call the salon with questions about this meal.

“When we are out we will take it down. Happy Holidays!”

Salon Michelle is located at 21923 Marine View Drive S.: