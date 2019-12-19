SPONSORED :

REMINDER : Taproot Theatre’s ‘Open on Christmas‘ will be performed at Des Moines Gospel Chapel this Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, starting at 10 a.m.

There is NO CHARGE for this Christmas event, and all are welcome to attend!

After the performance, linger and enjoy light refreshments while you experience a warm welcome from the DMGC family.

More information is available by calling 206-878-2145, or visit www.DMGC.org.

Des Moines Gospel Chapel is located at 21914 7th Ave South in Des Moines: