Puget Sound Fire this week held their annual Christmas tree ‘demo burn’ at the Puget Sound Skills Center, hosted by the King County Fire Chiefs Association.
“This highlights the importance of keeping combustible holiday decorations away from sources of ignition,” Puget Sound Fire said.
Firefighters say that the blaze was burning for 20 seconds prior to the start of the video below.
Christmas tree fire demo at Puget Sound Skills Center hosted by King County Fire Chiefs Association. Fire was burning for 20 secs prior to start of video. Highlights the importance of keeping combustible holiday decorations away from sources of ignition. pic.twitter.com/gX3Ikg0PEE
— Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) December 19, 2019
