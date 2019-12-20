Photo courtesy South King Fire & Rescue

A landslide has permanently closed Woodmont Drive South at Marine View Drive South (map below) on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, the city announced.

Local access is still permitted, and detour signs will be posted.

Obviously this is due to the 3+ inches of rain that has fallen in our area over the last 24 hours – read our previous coverage here.

For more information, contact Bonnie Wilkins, City Clerk/Communications Director 206-870-6519 or [email protected].