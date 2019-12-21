Photo courtesy Friends of Saltwater State Park

Seattle and King County Public Health on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 issued a ‘no-contact advisory’ to water contact at Saltwater State Park.

Heavy rains caused a sewage spill at the Midway Sewer District that has discharged near the park.

Signs have been posted at the park notifying the public.

“Contact with fecal contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.”

Stay updated on water quality at local beaches by following the Fecal Matters blog, connecting on Facebook, or joining their listserv.

For more information, contact Julianne Ruffner, the BEACH Program Manager, at 360-407-6154 or [email protected].

Saltwater State Park is located at 25205 8th Place S.: