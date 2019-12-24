Photo by Elston Hill

Washington’s next commercial airport is one step closer to taking flight, with the second Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission meeting scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9 at Sea-Tac Airport.

This meeting will present more research, as the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission (CACC) will discuss possible locations for Washington’s next commercial airport.

The commission will narrow down possible airport sites based on previous research as well as factors including airspace, local land use, environmental impacts, market demand and community input.

The group will present the ongoing Puget Sound Regional Council Aviation Baseline Study, and discuss a sustainable vision for Washington’s aviation system, including ways to accommodate capacity at existing airports.

The meeting is open to the public, but does not include a public comment period.

The CACC’s 15 voting and 11 nonvoting members include representatives from the aviation and freight industries, private citizens, state and local agencies and elected officials. The Washington State Department of Transportation provides the commission technical assistance and staff support from its Aviation Division.

The commission’s first meeting was Oct. 30, 2019, at the state Capitol Campus in Olympia and included discussion of the administrative process, goals of the group and previous aviation studies.

The Legislature created the CACC to determine how Washington can meet future commercial aviation demands. Final recommendations are due to the Legislature in January 2022.

To keep up with documents and information, visit the CACC website.

Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission meeting:

WHEN: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 9

WHERE: Sea-Tac Airport, Central Auditorium

