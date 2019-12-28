SPONSORED: Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding just one Open House this weekend.
Come see this elegant on-trend remodeled home residing in a quiet cul-de-sac in Tacoma:
You’ll appreciate its compelling modern finishes & cohesive design.
Main floor boasts new hardwood flooring.
Vaulted ceiling in great room has exquisite wood mantle above swanky 13ft high ledgestone tile-surround fireplace.
Beautifully done kitchen w/floating shelves, quartz counters, subway tile backsplash, J&Kmaple cabinets & LG SST appliances.
Large master suite w/5-piece bath, walk-in closet & Herringbone tile.
Close to I-5 and Lakewood train station.
WHEN:
- Sunday, Dec. 28: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 12218 4th Av Ct E., Tacoma, WA 98445 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $379,950
- MLS Number: 1549032
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year Built: 2002
- Approximate House SqFt: 1,782 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,435 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Bath Off Master
- Dining Room
- Pantry
- Walk-in Closet
PHOTOS:
