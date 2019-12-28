SPONSORED : Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding just one Open House this weekend.

Come see this elegant on-trend remodeled home residing in a quiet cul-de-sac in Tacoma:

You’ll appreciate its compelling modern finishes & cohesive design. Main floor boasts new hardwood flooring. Vaulted ceiling in great room has exquisite wood mantle above swanky 13ft high ledgestone tile-surround fireplace. Beautifully done kitchen w/floating shelves, quartz counters, subway tile backsplash, J&Kmaple cabinets & LG SST appliances. Large master suite w/5-piece bath, walk-in closet & Herringbone tile. Close to I-5 and Lakewood train station.

WHEN:

Sunday, Dec. 28: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

12218 4th Av Ct E., Tacoma, WA 98445 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $379,950 MLS Number: 1549032 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year Built: 2002 Approximate House SqFt: 1,782 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,435 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Dining Room Pantry Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS: