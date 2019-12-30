SPONSORED :

This Tuesday, Dec. 31, Des Moines United Methodist Church will be hosting a Watch Night Service starting at 7 p.m.

This is an opportunity to pray for those all around the country who will be harmed by the United Methodist Church Traditional Plan, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

We, as a church family practice inclusion, openness and love, think that the traditional plan does not match our community’s values.

We are choosing to be proactive by coming together in a community of support and love before this change takes effect.

All are welcome as we join together to pray for and support each other, our Christ family around the country and ourselves to prepare for the difficult times that are in our near future.

Des Moines United Methodist Church

22225 9th Ave S.

Des Moines, WA 98198



(206) 878-8301

http://desmoinesumc.org