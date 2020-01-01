The Des Moines Police Department will be presenting a ‘Safety in Places of Worship’ seminar on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in SeaTac.

This FREE seminar will include information on:

Personal safety Building security Active shooter responses for civilians



Presented by:

Des Moines Police Department MPO Nate Chevallier & CSO Tonya Seaberry



Please register in advance by contacting CSO Tonya Seaberry by phone at 206-870-7619 or email [email protected].

More info here: https://www.facebook.com/events/475313956446887/

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church is located at 19030 8th Ave S, in SeaTac: