Position Description: Tax Staff Accountant

Hunt Jackson CPAs is seeking a motivated Tax Staff Accountant to join our dynamic and growing CPA firm in West Seattle. You will be an instrumental member of our growing team, with aggressive opportunities for career advancement and professional development. Our results-focused firm culture offers an excellent environment to develop your tax and accounting skills and the opportunity to interface with clients as you work directly alongside managers and partners in the firm.

Responsibilities:

Prepare tax returns for businesses and individuals. Provide necessary technical tax research and tax planning. Collaborate with clients and all firm employees.



Job Highlights:

Competitive compensation and paid time off. Annual discretionary bonus. Comprehensive benefit package, including medical, dental, and 401(k) contributions. Flexible work schedule and emphasis on work-life balance. Low staff to partner ratio, for increased interaction/opportunities with partners. Active mentorship program to help with staff development in all professional aspects. Encouraged pursuit of professional development and reimbursement of related expenses, including CPA prep materials. Opportunity for immediate participation and contribution to firm growth and development. Opportunity for leadership development and community outreach. Prime location in West Seattle.



Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related field. 0-3 years of recent experience in public accounting. Basic accounting and tax knowledge. Strong verbal and written communication skills. Proficiency using Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, Outlook).



Desired Qualifications:

CPA or CPA Candidate Experience in preparing individual, corporate and partnership tax returns.

