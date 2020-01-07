On the agenda for Thursday night’s (Jan. 9) Des Moines City Council meeting: swearings in of new councilmembers JC Harris and Anthony Martinelli, along with incumbent Jeremy Nutting, selection of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, share of funds from King County Parks Property Levy, Marina redevelopment/fueling systems upgrades and more.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

The public meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Des Moines City Hall (map below).

SWEARING IN OF COUNCILMEMBERS SELECTION OF MAYOR SELECTION OF DEPUTY MAYOR COMMENTS FROM THE PUBLIC – 20 minutes

Please Note: Public comment will be limited to 20 minutes. If time allows, we will resume public comment at the end of our meeting after all official business has been conducted. BOARD & COMMITTEE REPORTS/COUNCILMEMBER COMMENTS PRESIDING OFFICER’S REPORT ADMINISTRATION REPORT 2020-2025 KING COUNTY PARKS PROPERTY TAX LEVY AGREEMENT

Motion is to approve the Agreement with King County for the City’s proportionate share of funds from the King County Parks Property Levy in years 2020-2025 and to authorize the City Manager to sign the Parks Property Tax Levy Agreement between King County & the City of Des Moines substantially in the form as attached. TASK ORDER FOR SURVEY AND DESIGN SERVICES FOR THE MARINA RFQ WITH KPFF CONSULTING ENGINEERS

Motion is to approve Task Order 4c under the City’s on-call contract with KPFF Consulting Engineers, for an amount of $106,180 plus for the purposes of providing survey, design and support services for Marina redevelopment, and authorize the City Manager to sign the Agreement substantially in the form as attached. DES MOINES MARINA FUELING SYSTEM UPGRADES PROJECT – REJECTION OF BIDS

Motion is to reject all bids received December 23, 2019 for the Des Moines Marina Fueling System Upgrades Project, and direct staff to re-evaluate the alternatives for completing this project.



Des Moines City Hall is located at 21630 11th Ave S.: