From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a suspect has been taken into custody in connection with a reported drive-by shooting in Tukwila on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.

Troopers say that at approximately 7:12 a.m. on Wednesday, they received a 911 call from an individual who stated that the driver of another vehicle had shot at him with a shotgun on northbound I-5 near Interurban Ave South.

The victim stated that he was entering northbound I-5 from Interurban Ave South when a light colored Toyota Corolla or Camry nearly hit him, then proceeded to pull next to him while driving on the shoulder. The driver then displayed a shotgun and fired at the victim, shattering the right front passenger window and spraying shotgun pellets throughout the front of the vehicle. Thankfully the victim was not struck by any of the pellets, but sustained scrapes from the shattered window glass.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene of the shooting at a high rate and the victim exited the freeway where he was contacted by WSP troopers and detectives. The victim was able to provide a partial plate on the suspect vehicle and a description of the driver.

During this investigation, a WSP communication officer was able to match the suspect vehicle description to a report of a shotgun brandishing that occurred approximately 30 minutes prior to the shooting. This brandishing was called in by a witness that was traveling on Interurban Avenue South and described the exact same vehicle driving erratically and brandishing a shotgun. The vehicle was described in both incidents as a light colored Toyota with damage to the rear bumper. Actual vehicle shown below.

At approximately 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning, Jan. 9, 2020, Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in West Seattle for traveling the wrong way down a one way street. The male driver fled on foot and was subsequently taken into custody. A female passenger remained in the vehicle. A shotgun was also observed inside the vehicle during this traffic stop. An alert SPD officer listening to the radio traffic of this incident advised that media coverage of a shotgun shooting a day prior indicated that WSP detectives were looking for a vehicle similar to this in reference to a shooting the prior morning on I-5.

SPD contacted Washington State Patrol communications and a WSP detective contacted SPD investigators. Probable cause was developed by the WSP detective to file Assault 1 charges on the driver of this vehicle. SPD will be filing charges separately for possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI and obstructing.

The Washington State Patrol would like to express great appreciation to the outstanding work by the Seattle Police Department for making it possible for this Drive-By shooting suspect to be taken into custody.

TROOPERS SEEKING PUBLIC’S HELP

WSP detectives are asking for anyone with any information on the shooting incident on I-5 on Jan. 8, 2020 to contact them even though the suspect is in custody. Please call Detective Vik Mauro at (425) 401-7746 or send an email to [email protected].

“There have been a number of shooting incidents on our freeways in King County the past couple weeks and this is concerning for the Washington State Patrol,” Troopers said. “We ask that as you use the freeway system and any other roadways to stay vigilant and alert. Drive with courtesy in mind and be safe!”