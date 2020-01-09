The National Weather Services says there is the possibility for light snow or rain/snow mix in the lowlands Thursday and Friday mornings, but the forecast to look closer at is for next week.

Colder temperatures are predicted to start Sunday night (Jan. 12), which will also bring an increased possibility for lowland snow through at least next Wednesday, Jan. 15.

“However, there is much uncertainty with where the snow may fall and how much because it depends on moisture being present,” forecasters said. “But it is best to prepare for that possibility now…”

So be sure to winterize around your house before Sunday night, especially any exposed outdoor pipes..

