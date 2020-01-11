Yes, there is always plenty of chatter about our perennial Super Bowl hopefuls. But I also find that there is always some angle to Seahawks coverage that just doesn’t seem to get enough airplay. This column is dedicated to that “elephant in the locker room.”

As a writer, I sometimes lie awake at night, wondering what my topic will be. It’s not that I get writer’s block. There are just so many options to choose from, and that Proper One must be selected. (If that sounds like something from Anne with an “E,” you wouldn’t be far off in your guesses about me.)

I fell asleep thinking about The Elephant in the Locker Room last night, and three times I woke up thinking, “April 21.” The first time, I thought, “Well, that was strange. Why would I be dreaming about a particular date?” The second time, I thought, “Well, twice can’t be a coincidence. I’ve got to be sure to remember this in the morning.” The third time I thought, “Geez. I wonder what significance that date has!”

The first thing I did when I got up was to dig through my own personal records to find out what significance April 21st had for me. After all, it’s not anybody’s birthday or anniversary.

I quickly discovered that April 21, 2018, was a momentous day of self discovery for me. The following day, I had written:

“The Realm of Life is an unpredictable adventure of moments stolen and found, of grafittied hearts in a river’s midst, of cormorants preening in the sun, of plant profiles mingled with martyr’s tales, of Waldo, located quite finally in a Mount Vernon dumpster. It is the open road traveled with an open mind and open eyes. Something wonderfully mysterious.”

I know: Anne with an “E.”

The point was: you never know what life is gonna dish out. And that certainly applies to Packers-Seahawks matchups, whether it was the so-called “Fail Mary” game, Wilson’s five interceptions in a playoff game in Green Bay, or the miraculous comeback at the Clink for the NFC title game at the end of the 2014 campaign.

But… that’s hardly a topic for The Elephant. Everybody has been pointing that out.

So I thought: What if “April 21” isn’t a date? What if it’s something else?

So I Googled “April 21 NFL Seahawks.”

Get this.

The first result was the Wikipedia article for the 2019 NFL draft. “Seattle traded a first-round selection (21st) to Green Bay in exchange for Green Bay’s first- and two fourth-round selections.”

Thus began the cascade of draft-pick trades that added Travis Homer, D.K. Metcalf, and Ugo Amadi to the roster, among several other rookies. All of these listed will play major roles in tomorrow’s game.

Green Bay’s 21st pick in April? A safety named Darnell Savage.

So here’s what I’m getting from my dreams: In some surprising way, this matchup of the divisional round of the NFC playoffs will somehow turn on the performance of these rookies.

How’s that for insightful sports writing? Can’t be any worse than Jim Moore.