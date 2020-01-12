Early Sunday morning, Jan. 12, 2020, the National Weather Service issued an urgent ‘Winter Storm Watch,’ warning of “heavy snow possible late this afternoon and evening.”

Snow accumulation of 1 or 2 inches is likely and 3 to 5 inches possible.

Prognosticators say that a cold front will move in late this afternoon.

“This band is associated with the cold outflow of the Fraser River Valley, providing cold air for snow when Sunday’s weather system moves through,” Meteorologist Cliff Mass said.

Mass adds:

“More snow occurs as the cold air is forced to rise on the northern slopes of the Olympics. Another region of snow (.5 to 3 inches) is found from Seattle southwards, where the cold northerly flow converges with westerly/southwesterly flow from off the Pacific. So at this point, south Seattle looks more heavily effected.”

Here’s the full Winter Storm Watch:

Here’s the detailed 7-day forecast:

Today: Rain before 4pm, then rain and snow. Temperature falling to around 36 by 5pm. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Tonight: Snow. Low around 29. Wind chill values between 18 and 23. North wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Monday: A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Wind chill values between 18 and 23. North northeast wind around 7 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Wind chill values between 19 and 24. North northeast wind around 9 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. North wind around 6 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Wednesday: Snow likely, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Wednesday Night: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Thursday: Snow likely before 4pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Cloudy, with a high near 33. Thursday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Friday: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Friday Night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Saturday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42.



RESOURCES:

National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/sew/ Follow #wawx on Twitter: https://twitter.com/hashtag/wawx?src=hashtag_click School closures/delays: https://www.highlineschools.org & https://www.fwps.org/site/default.aspx WSDOT Seattle Area Traffic Cams: https://www.wsdot.com/traffic/seattle/default.aspx Follow local weather expert Michael Snyder on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SeattleWXGuy

