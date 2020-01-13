The King County and Pierce County councils on Monday (Jan. 13, 2020) appointed Federal Way City Councilmember Jesse Johnson to serve as the new State Representative in the 30th Legislative District.

The House vacancy was created when former Rep. Kristine Reeves resigned in December, 2019.

The councils selected Johnson from a slate of three candidates chosen by Democratic precinct committee officers in the district and approved by the State Democratic Party. The other nominees were Jamila Taylor and Sam Rise. The state constitution required joint action by the councils, as the 30th Legislative District includes areas in both King and Pierce counties.

“I have worked with Jesse Johnson during his time on the Federal Way City Council and I am looking forward to continuing to work with him at the state level on behalf of South King County,” said King County Councilmember Pete von Reichbauer. “The issues we face are regional in nature and I want to work in collaboration with all members of the South King County delegation to help solve these issues.”

The 30th District covers the southwestern part of Des Moines and Federal Way:

King County Council Chair Claudia Balducci applauded Johnson’s appointment.

“Thanks to the 30th Legislative District Democrats for their commitment to the process and for submitting a strong slate of candidates for consideration by the King and Pierce county councils,” Balducci said. “Congratulations to Representative Jesse Johnson, who has proven himself to be a community leader. I know he will listen and represent his district and we will be fortunate to have him working for King County in Olympia.”

The legislative session officially began earlier Monday in Olympia.