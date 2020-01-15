On Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, the Des Moines Police Department and the Auburn Police Department assisted the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force with recovering three classic cars that had been stolen from Edgewood.

“Unfortunately, all three cars have been damaged,” police said. “We are still requesting the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in these thefts.”

The Semi and Trailer that contained these vehicles is still missing.

Please email [email protected] if you have any information.

Photos courtesy Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force