Volunteers are needed for a Community Tree Planting Work Party on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 near Des Moines Creek:

Join SEA Airport and community members to get muddy as we plant native vegetation at a community planting site near Des Moines Creek on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Participants will plant nearly 700 trees and shrubs at a site previously overtaken by invasive blackberry and ivy.

The trees planted will increase native forest cover with a native shrub understory.

The planting event is part of the Port of Seattle’s airport land stewardship program and is an opportunity to engage with other community members invested in protecting and restoring urban forests.

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020: 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon

WHERE: Park in the visitor lot of the SCORE Jail (20817 17th Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198). Follow the walking path indicated on the map to the meeting point. View a map of the planting location here:

RSVP: Please RSVP by Friday, Jan. 24 – click here to RSVP

If you have questions, please email [email protected].

SUPPLIES

The Port will provide snacks, gloves, and tools. Clothes and shoes appropriate for working outdoors in winter weather are recommended (waterproof boots, rain coat and pants, and warm layers). This event is family friendly and no experience is necessary.

Visit the Environment and Sustainability web page here to learn more about the Port's commitment to reduce the impacts of development and protect our natural resources.