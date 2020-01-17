SPONSORED: Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend:

The first home is a Regal 1 owner home that sits on a very desirable street in North Hill:

View property w/ a large fenced lot with RV & Boat parking.

Turn-key & impeccably clean, just awaiting a few cosmetic upgrades.

3 bedrooms on main floor but potential to add 1 bed or 2 in the large lower daylight basement.

Lg west facing deck, partially covered with electric awning right off the living room to watch the eagles and sunsets.

Walk to parks, vibrant marina & N Hill Elem.

Garage w/ shop.

Close to DT & Light-Rail.

WHEN:

    • Friday, Jan. 17: 3 – 5 p.m.
    • Saturday, Jan. 18: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • Sunday, Jan. 19: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

    • 21017 2nd Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

    • List Price: $595,000
    • MLS Number: 1553636
    • Bedrooms: 3
    • Bathrooms: 2
    • Year Built: 1963
    • Approximate House SqFt: 2,200 s.f.
    • Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,625 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

    • Dble Pane/Strm Windw
    • Dining Room
    • Security System
    • Deck
    • Fenced-Fully
    • Gas Available
    • Patio
    • RV Parking
    • Sprinkler System

PHOTOS:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next up – your chance to live at the beach!

Rare opportunity at a great price. It wont last long!

View Condo next to Alki Lighthouse.

Glass front condo has lots of natural light during the day and a beautiful sunset in evening.

Set up for maximum efficiency and storage with many built-in and owner-added features.

Pristine Bamboo Floor easy to maintain.

Glass wall shower and modern tile.

Walkable to all Alki amenities and transportation.

Low HOA dues!

WHEN:

    • Saturday, Jan. 18: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

    • 3151 Alki Ave SW, Unit 25, West Seattle, WA 98116 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

    • List Price: $300,000
    • MLS Number: 1554013
    • Bedrooms: 1
    • Bathrooms: .75
    • Year Built: 1955
    • Approximate House SqFt: 355 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

    • Laundry Room
    • Outside Entry
    • Security Gate

APPLIANCES THAT STAY:

    • Dishwasher
    • Microwave
    • Refrigerator

PHOTOS:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

 

The next Open House has so much charm you will fall in love:

A commuters dream, only 15 minutes to downtown Seattle and two miles to the light rail.

On a quarter acre corner lot, your options can become a reality.

Inside the home you have newer appliances and new interior paint/trim.

Main bathroom updated with separate shower and tub.

Original hardwood floors can be exposed.

Territorial views.

Fully finished basement makes an awesome entertainment space.

WHEN:

    • Saturday, Jan. 18: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

    • 3320 S. 132nd, Tukwila, WA 981686 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

    • List Price: $425,000
    • MLS Number: 1552055
    • Bedrooms: 3
    • Bathrooms: 1.5
    • Year Built: 1942
    • Approximate House SqFt: 1,860 s.f.
    • Approximate Lot SqFt: 11,125 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

    • Ceiling Fan(s)
    • Dble Pane/Strm Windw
    • Dining Room
    • Cable TV
    • Gas Available
    • High Speed Internet
    • Patio
    • RV Parking

PHOTOS:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

The final Open House is a brand new Home in the desirable Normandy Park neighborhood:

A spacious, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings.

Entertain w/ ease in the Chef’s kitchen, anchored by a grand island and high-end appliances.

Quartz countertops, high-end finishes, and plenty of storage.

Beautiful hardwood floors.

Master Suite w/ spa-like bath.

Second floor laundry.

3 car garage.

Covered sitting porch.

Level yard w/ professional landscaping and sprinkler system.

A/C and generator.

This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

    • Saturday, Jan. 18: 9 a.m. – Noon
    • Sunday, Jan. 19: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

    • 18001 6th Place SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

    • List Price: $1,069,994
    • MLS Number: 1520876
    • Bedrooms: 4
    • Bathrooms: 2.5
    • Year Built: 2019
    • Approximate House SqFt: 2,560 s.f.
    • Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,524 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

    • Bath Off Master
    • Dble Pane/Strm Windw
    • Dining Room
    • French Doors
    • Vaulted Ceilings
    • Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.