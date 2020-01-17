SPONSORED : Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend:

The first home is a Regal 1 owner home that sits on a very desirable street in North Hill:

View property w/ a large fenced lot with RV & Boat parking.

Turn-key & impeccably clean, just awaiting a few cosmetic upgrades.

3 bedrooms on main floor but potential to add 1 bed or 2 in the large lower daylight basement.

Lg west facing deck, partially covered with electric awning right off the living room to watch the eagles and sunsets.

Walk to parks, vibrant marina & N Hill Elem.

Garage w/ shop.

Close to DT & Light-Rail.

WHEN:

Friday, Jan. 17: 3 – 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

21017 2nd Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $595,000 MLS Number: 1553636 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2 Year Built: 1963 Approximate House SqFt: 2,200 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,625 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Security System Deck Fenced-Fully Gas Available Patio RV Parking Sprinkler System



PHOTOS:

Next up – your chance to live at the beach!

Rare opportunity at a great price. It wont last long!

View Condo next to Alki Lighthouse.

Glass front condo has lots of natural light during the day and a beautiful sunset in evening.

Set up for maximum efficiency and storage with many built-in and owner-added features.

Pristine Bamboo Floor easy to maintain.

Glass wall shower and modern tile.

Walkable to all Alki amenities and transportation.

Low HOA dues!

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 18: Noon – 2 p.m.



WHERE:

3151 Alki Ave SW, Unit 25, West Seattle, WA 98116 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $300,000 MLS Number: 1554013 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: .75 Year Built: 1955 Approximate House SqFt: 355 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Laundry Room Outside Entry Security Gate



APPLIANCES THAT STAY:

Dishwasher Microwave Refrigerator



PHOTOS:

The next Open House has so much charm you will fall in love:

A commuters dream, only 15 minutes to downtown Seattle and two miles to the light rail.

On a quarter acre corner lot, your options can become a reality.

Inside the home you have newer appliances and new interior paint/trim.

Main bathroom updated with separate shower and tub.

Original hardwood floors can be exposed.

Territorial views.

Fully finished basement makes an awesome entertainment space.

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 18: Noon – 3 p.m.



WHERE:

3320 S. 132nd, Tukwila, WA 981686 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $425,000 MLS Number: 1552055 Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1.5 Year Built: 1942 Approximate House SqFt: 1,860 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 11,125 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Ceiling Fan(s) Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room Cable TV Gas Available High Speed Internet Patio RV Parking



PHOTOS:

The final Open House is a brand new Home in the desirable Normandy Park neighborhood:

A spacious, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings. Entertain w/ ease in the Chef’s kitchen, anchored by a grand island and high-end appliances. Quartz countertops, high-end finishes, and plenty of storage. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master Suite w/ spa-like bath. Second floor laundry. 3 car garage. Covered sitting porch. Level yard w/ professional landscaping and sprinkler system. A/C and generator. This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 18: 9 a.m. – Noon Sunday, Jan. 19: 1 – 4 p.m.



WHERE:

18001 6th Place SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 ( MAP , or see below)



INFO:

List Price: $1,069,994 MLS Number: 1520876 Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.5 Year Built: 2019 Approximate House SqFt: 2,560 s.f. Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,524 s.f.



SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master Dble Pane/Strm Windw Dining Room French Doors Vaulted Ceilings Walk-in Closet



PHOTOS: