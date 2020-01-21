Recycling, soccer field renovation, Des Moines Police Guild, marina, City Manager review & contract and more are on the agenda for Thursday’s City Council meeting.

CHI FRANCISCAN PRESENTATION ARTS COMMISSION UPDATE DES MOINES POLICE FOUNDATION CHECK PRESENTATION FINANCE UPDATE 2020-2021 RECYCLING PROGRAM PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONTRACT

Motion is to approve the Professional Services Contract for the 2020-2021 Recycling Program between the City of Des Moines and Olympic Environmental Resources and to authorize the City Manager to sign substantially in the form submitted. MIDWAY PARK SOCCER FIELD AGREEMENT – RAVE FOUNDATION

Motion is to approve the Agreement between the RAVE Foundation and the City of Des Moines for the renovation of the playfield at Midway Park and to authorize the City Manager to sign the Agreement substantially in the form as submitted. MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN THE CITY OF DES MOINES AND DES MOINES POLICE GUILD (‘GUILD”)

Motion is to ratify and approve the attached Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Des Moines and Des Moines Police Guild updating payroll processes and compensatory time limits. ARTS COMMISSION APPOINTMENT

Motion is to confirm the Mayoral appointment of Eduardo Mendonça to a 3 year term on the City of Des Moines Arts Commission effective immediately and expiring on December 31, 2022. DES MOINES MUNICIPAL COURT AND POLICE SERVICES CENTER SECURITY IMPROVEMENTS – REJECTION OF BIDS

Motion is to reject all bids received January 7, 2020 for the Des Moines Municipal Court and Police Service Security Improvements, and direct staff to re-advertise the project at a later date. DES MOINES MARINA MAINTENANCE DREDGING PROJECT – CONTRACT AWARD – AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION CO., INC.

Motion is to accept American Construction Company’s bid for the Marina Maintenance Dredging Project in the amount of $137,272.68 and authorize the City Manager to sign a contract for the work, substantially in the form as attached. DISCUSSION OF 2020 CITY COUNCIL LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES

Staff Presentation: City Manager Michael Matthias CITY MANAGER 2019-20 PERFORMANCE REVIEW AND CONTRACT AMENDMENT

Staff Presentation: Mayor Matt Pina



