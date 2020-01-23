Background photo created by creativeart – www.freepik.com

JOBS: Highline Tutoring and Testing Center is hiring Tutors now:

Long time Burien business, Highline Tutoring and Testing Center is currently hiring additional tutors to meet current demand.

HTTC has students who need YOUR teaching expertise in math, science and language arts. Students are elementary, middle school and secondary ages, with particular concentration in High School Math students at this time.

The center is also seeking those who have worked with Kids at Risk.

Some of the key benefits of these positions are:

Rewarding job experience Work days that fit your schedule Supportive working atmosphere Appreciative students and great parents Tutoring times after 4:30 (after school) Tutoring materials supplied by HTTC Agency working with students for 37 years Independent teaching skills required Knowledge of World Languages helpful



HTTC is officially recognized as a runner up for “Helping Girls In Stem Classes” by Clark, Inc. of New York City in 2019 and Owner Wendy Meyers Wenger was recognized as Burien Citizen of the Year, 2017 .

This is an EXCELLENT opportunity to work with students one-on-one with their study and academic skills; while receiving personal rewards by experiencing their academic growth, improved self-esteem and joining in with their enthusiasm toward learning from their successes.