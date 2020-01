All are invited to come meet business neighbors and community leaders as well as enjoy food and refreshments from local businesses at ‘What’s Up Des Moines?’ on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

This FREE meet and greet will take place from 5 – 7 p.m. at Edward Jones, located at 22211 Marine View Drive South (map below).

WHEN: Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, 5 – 7 p.m.

WHERE: EDWARD JONES – Doug Myers 22211 Marine View Drive South, Des Moines Ph: 206-824-3096: