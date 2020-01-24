SPONSORED: Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding two Open Houses this weekend:
The first home is a Regal 1 owner home that sits on a very desirable street in North Hill:
View property w/ a large fenced lot with RV & Boat parking.
Turn-key & impeccably clean, just awaiting a few cosmetic upgrades.
3 bedrooms on main floor but potential to add 1 bed or 2 in the large lower daylight basement.
Lg west facing deck, partially covered with electric awning right off the living room to watch the eagles and sunsets.
Walk to parks, vibrant marina & N Hill Elem.
Garage w/ shop.
Close to DT & Light-Rail.
WHEN:
- Saturday, Jan. 25: Noon – 3 p.m.
- Sunday, Jan. 26: Noon – 3 p.m.
WHERE:
- 21017 2nd Ave S., Des Moines, WA 98198 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $595,000
- MLS Number: 1553636
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Year Built: 1963
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,200 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,625 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- Security System
- Deck
- Fenced-Fully
- Gas Available
- Patio
- RV Parking
- Sprinkler System
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
The final Open House is a brand new Home in the desirable Normandy Park neighborhood:
A spacious, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings.
Entertain w/ ease in the Chef’s kitchen, anchored by a grand island and high-end appliances.
Quartz countertops, high-end finishes, and plenty of storage.
Beautiful hardwood floors.
Master Suite w/ spa-like bath.
Second floor laundry.
3 car garage.
Covered sitting porch.
Level yard w/ professional landscaping and sprinkler system.
A/C and generator.
This home will not disappoint!
WHEN:
- Saturday, Jan. 25: Noon – 2 p.m.
WHERE:
- 18001 6th Place SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)
INFO:
- List Price: $1,069,994
- MLS Number: 1520876
- Bedrooms: 4
- Bathrooms: 2.5
- Year Built: 2019
- Approximate House SqFt: 2,560 s.f.
- Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,524 s.f.
SITE FEATURES:
- Bath Off Master
- Dble Pane/Strm Windw
- Dining Room
- French Doors
- Vaulted Ceilings
- Walk-in Closet
PHOTOS:
Click here to view full, detailed listing.
Click here to view all of Berkshire Hathaway’s Open Houses, and click here to “Like” and follow them on Facebook.
Recent Comments