The Des Moines City Council is accepting applications for potential candidates for appointment to fill an unexpired term on the City Council, vacated by Vic Pennington at Thursday night’s meeting.

Pennington is leaving the council to become Chief of South King Fire & Rescue.

Applicants must be a resident of the City for a minimum of one year, be a registered voter within the City at the time of filing, and be at least 18 years of age. Applicants will be required to submit a resume regarding work and community service experience, respond to the questions on the application and complete a personal financial affairs statement from the Public Disclosure Commission*. Applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020.



Contact the City Clerk’s office for a complete application packet at 21630 11th Avenue South, Des Moines, WA 98198, [email protected] or call 206-870-6519.