All are invited to Des Moines United Methodist Church this Saturday night, Jan. 25, 2020 at 7 p.m. for a FREE Evening of Song.

Baritone Darrell J. Jordan joins pianist/composer Steven Luksan at the Saltwater Music Series for a concert of English and American art songs. The program includes song settings of beloved English language poetry in works by Vaughan Williams, Britten, Quilter, MacDowell, Luksan, and others.

As always, admission to Saltwater Music Series concerts is FREE.

We will be collecting donations to benefit a great charitable cause.

Des Moines United Methodist Church

22225 9th Ave S.

Des Moines, WA 98198



(206) 878-8301

http://desmoinesumc.org