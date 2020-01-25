Over the last few days, workers at Sea-Tac Airport reached a major milestone for the new International Arrivals Facility (IAF) – the center span of a huge, elevated pedestrian walkway was moved down the closed center runway and lifted into place.

This is the longest aerial walkway of its kind in the world, and when complete, will rise 85 feet over an active taxi lane with planes travelling underneath.

Launching in 2020, this is a huge step towards improving the passenger experience in a modern facility that will welcome a growing number of international travelers to a region known for its innovation. The IAF will make the international arrivals process far more efficient, providing direct passage for international travelers arriving at the South Satellite to the new customs processing facility. It will also welcome travelers with stunning views through the glass walkway of the natural beauty of the Pacific Northwest like Mount Rainier and the green landscape.

The overnight move brought the 320-foot-long center span walkway from Cargo 2 down the closed center runway to the bridge’s final destination between the South Satellite and new facility.

VIDEOS

Early Friday morning, Jan. 24, workers moved the humungous walkway down the closed center runway:

Later Friday, four span jacks lifted the center span into place:

Here’s an overview of the process:

PHOTOS

Photos courtesy Port of Seattle:

