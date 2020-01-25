From our friends at WABI Burien:

The January walk of the Des Moines Waterland Walkers is this Sunday Jan. 26, 2020. (We moved to the 4thSunday of the month because this previous Sunday was on a 3-day weekend.)

We will be walking the Des Moines Creek Trail, a 2-mile, paved, slightly uphill path through the woods and along the creek. Meet at 11:00 am at the Des Moines Marina*, in the northwest corner of the parking lot near the fishing pier and bathrooms.

*Des Moines Marina

22307 Dock Ave S, Des Moines, WA 98198

We will walk about ¼ mile to the trailhead, so the total distance will be about 4 ½ miles. If you don’t have the time or energy to walk the entire distance you are welcome to turn around at any point. Strollers and pets on a leash are welcome.

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, www.desmoineslegacy.org.

Thanks, Gary

206-390-3184