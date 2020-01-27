SPONSORED :

JOBS: Part-Time Preschool Teachers Needed

John Knox Community Preschool is seeking Christ loving, kid focused assistant teachers and substitutes for part time needs.

Candidates should be experienced in nurturing a safe, loving, enriching learning environment for children, focused on developmentally appropriate experiences and practices that help children grow to Love God, Love others, and Love themselves.

Ideal Candidates will have the following:

An active faith in Jesus Christ and an ability to model Christian values through daily interactions with children, their families, and co-workers A deep love for young children and their families and a strong desire to nurture social-emotional, physical, spiritual and educational growth Excellent verbal and written communication skills for effective communication with children, parents, and co-workers 2+ years of work experience in an early childhood learning environment desired AA degree or equivalent in Early Childhood Education preferred

