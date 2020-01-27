SPONSORED:
JOBS: Part-Time Preschool Teachers Needed
John Knox Community Preschool is seeking Christ loving, kid focused assistant teachers and substitutes for part time needs.
Candidates should be experienced in nurturing a safe, loving, enriching learning environment for children, focused on developmentally appropriate experiences and practices that help children grow to Love God, Love others, and Love themselves.
Ideal Candidates will have the following:
- An active faith in Jesus Christ and an ability to model Christian values through daily interactions with children, their families, and co-workers
- A deep love for young children and their families and a strong desire to nurture social-emotional, physical, spiritual and educational growth
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills for effective communication with children, parents, and co-workers
- 2+ years of work experience in an early childhood learning environment desired
- AA degree or equivalent in Early Childhood Education preferred
