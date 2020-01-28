SPONSORED :

Why you should have an estate plan

An estate plan is essential for every American adult. People should be prepared for the unexpected whether they are just out of college or nearing retirement. Having the right documents in place ensures your final wishes and affairs will be easier for your loved ones to take care of after you’re gone. This can relieve some of the stress and burden during what will be a very difficult time in their lives.

An estate plan refers to a document or set of documents that instruct your family and an executor (a person you choose to carry out your final wishes) on what should be done at the end of your life and after you pass away. These documents outline your wishes for end-of-life healthcare and what should happen with things like real estate, bank accounts, personal property, and other assets you own. These documents include:

Last Will & Testament Revocable Living Trusts Durable Powers of Attorney for Healthcare and Financial



There are many reasons to have an estate plan, aside from the peace of mind it can provide for you and your loved ones. For starters, an estate plan helps you to determine who will receive what following your death and ensures that your assets are legally transferred to those people as easily and seamlessly as possible.

