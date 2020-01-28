The Quarterdeck at the Des Moines Marina will be hosting a series of three storytelling events drawn from the history of Military Road, all featuring Des Moines resident, local attorney, and filmmaker Steve Edmiston.

Each evening will feature one of Edmiston’s “Tales of Adventure from Old Military Road” stories, created in connection with a King County 4Culture Grant, and which Edmiston describes as “mostly true south end stories.”

“We have a small venue, only 22 people. We think it’s a perfect setting for beverages and storytelling, and we can’t wait to hear how Steve spins these truly local tales,” said Quarterdeck Manager Mackenzie Meyers. “Plus, we’re delighted that the net proceeds go to the Des Moines Historical Society.”

“These will the first public presentations from this series since 2015,” Edmiston said. “While it’s ‘live’ storytelling, we’ve also got some great visuals for each program. I hope the audience is as happy as I was to ‘re-discover’ this seemingly lost history.”

The 2020 Quarterdeck Story Pub schedule: (All programs at 6 p.m.)

The Crisis – February 20, 2020

On the final day of the Cuban Missile Crisis, two missile officers are exhausted, shaken, and fighting paranoia. Inspired by the remnants of the Nike Ajax Missile Site beneath the Grandview Dog Park . This Disgraceful Scheme – March 25, 2020

A crude stone marker at a Tacoma strip mall only hints at this story of courageous military officers and lawmen that concoct an ingenious plan to stop the wrongful hanging of Chief Leschi in 1858. The Draw Bridge – April 16, 2020

On March 30, 1915, a Pierce-Arrow plunges 30 feet off the Riverton Drawbridge into to the icy Duwamish. An incredibly tragic story of heroism, racism, tabloid journalism, all striking at the heart of old Seattle. COST: Recommended donation: $10 WHERE: Quarterdeck, 22307 Dock Ave. S. Unit 1, Des Moines, WA 98198



About The Quarterdeck at the Des Moines Marina

The Quarterdeck serves beer, wine, and coffee, all enjoyed with the best view in Des Moines. Bringing outside food is encouraged! (The Quarterdeck encourages patrons to utilize local restaurants and delivery services.) Learn more at https://www.quarterdeckdm.com.

About Steve Edmiston

Steve is a frequent speaker on “microhistory” ranging from bootlegger Roy Olmstead’s arrest, to the infamous 1947 Maury Island Incident, to the scandalous and controversial death of a Tacoma socialite at Woodmont Beach in the 1933. He’s provided keynotes to the Washington State Historical Society, Smith Tower Rumrunners Club, McMenamin’s History Pubs, historical societies, conferences, festivals, and business groups. Steve is also a business, entertainment, and IP attorney, and is an independent film screenwriter/producer. He has written and produced award-winning feature-length and short films (including “Crimes of the Past,” “A Relative Thing,” “Farewell to Harry,” “The Day My Parents Became Cool,” “The Periphery Project,” and “The Maury Island Incident”). He is a co-founder of The Maury Island Incident Historical Society and The Good Bootlegger’s Guild.

The Quarterdeck is located at 22307 Dock Ave S., #1.: