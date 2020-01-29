SPONSORED :

Aboriginal Inspired & a 70’s Night close out January events at The Heart Gallery this week!

Have you discovered the latest in “date night” activities right in the “heart” of Burien?…It’s the Heart Gallery!

Situated on the West end of Burien’s blooming 153rd Street, The Heart Gallery offers a unique option for anyone wishing to get out and do something different, perhaps while enjoying an adult beverage and some socializing. Owners Heather and Michael Pasley have created a charming warm space to sip down and paint.

Paint session admission includes a good time and entertaining instruction, along with a 16 x 20 canvas, plenty of paint, and quality brushes for your creativity to play with. Theme nights are offered and may include unique canvas options, so be sure to explore the description for any event you sign up to enjoy. The Heart Gallery Bar is stocked with snacks, beer, wine and non-alcoholic options for purchase so you can create exactly the experience you crave.

Paint and Sip is a great activity for Date Night, Girls Night Out, Corporate Events, Bachelorette Parties, Showers, Personal Creative Exploration, Parental Escape, Non-Awkward Online Meet-Up Location, Reunions, Anniversaries, Community Building, or Instagram Paradise.Friendly owners Michael and Heather look forward to meeting you and helping you discover your inner Van Gogh, Picasso, Hockney or whomever dwells in your inspiration.

Here’s what’s happening this week. Be sure to book quickly as the 70’s night is sure to be a hit and sell out!

WHAT: In honor of Australia

WHEN: Thursday January 30, 2020: 7-9 p.m.

WHERE: The Heart Gallery Paint and Sip, 627 SW 153rd Street, Burien

COST: $40 book online at https://www. heartgallerypaintandsip.com/ book-now

Description: Aboriginal inspired canvas painting. Come create with us! Book Now

WHAT: 70’s Night!

WHEN: Friday, January 31, 2020: 7 – 9 P.M.

WHERE: The Heart Gallery Paint and Sip, 627 SW 153rd Street, Burien

COST: $40 book online at https://www. heartgallerypaintandsip.com/ book-now

Description: Beer, wine, Bee Gees, Be….a painter! Book Now

The Heart Gallery

627 SW 153rd Street (map below)

Burien, WA 98166

Phone: 1-833-SIP-DOWN

Website: heartgallerypaintandsip.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Btownpaintandsip/