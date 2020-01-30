SAVE THE DATES : Highline Council PTSA will be hosting two *FREE* STEM + Families Festivals (sponsored by Bayer):

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020: 5 – 8 p.m. at Cascade Middle School (11212 10th Ave SW, White Center) Friday, Feb. 28, 2020: 5 – 8 p.m. at Pacific Middle School (22705 24th Ave S, Des Moines)



All ages are welcome to attend these FREE STEM Festival events with their families.

Dinner will be for sale.

There will also be door prizes, Pacific Science Center presentations, PTA info & swag for sale, and of course, fun experiments about STEM to see and do!

Get ready to enjoy super cool experiments like: Balloon Skewers, Cool Colors, Bubbling Lava Lamp, Dancing Raisins, It’s Chemical, It’s All in the Taste Buds, Journey through the Bloodstream, Martian Jelly, Sticky Icky & Alka Rockets!

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Organizers are also actively searching for student & adult Volunteers to help us run the booths at the events. All instructions and supplies will be provided. Need to get volunteer service hours for school?! This is the perfect opportunity.

For questions or to volunteer please email [email protected]