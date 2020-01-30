All are invited to a FREE Winter Evening Beach Walk on Friday, Feb. 7 at Saltwater State Park.
“Join Friends of Saltwater State Park Naturalists for a low tide evening beach walk and explore the variety of sea life we find during the winter at low tide.”
Dress for the weather and be sure to bring:
- Bright flashlight with good batteries
- Waterproof boots if you have them
- Warm hat & dry gloves
- Signs and staff will direct you to the Park’s side entrance.
- Please arrive no later than 8 p.m.
Questions? Please email [email protected].
WHAT: WINTER EVENING BEACH WALK
WHEN: Friday, Feb. 7, 2020: 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.
WHERE: Saltwater State Park, 25205 8th Place S. (map below)
