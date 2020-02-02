At Thursday night’s (Feb. 6, 2020) Des Moines City Council Study Session, lawmakers will interview and possibly choose a successor for Council Seat #3, vacated by Vic Pennington at the Jan. 23, 2020 meeting.

As we previously reported, Pennington is leaving the council to become Chief of South King Fire & Rescue.

If you’re interested in applying, the deadline for submittal of applications is Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at 4 p.m.

The city says that the council and public will then be provided with a list of all of the applications received.

“At the Council meeting on February 6, each candidate will be given three minutes for an opening statement/comment. Councilmembers will then be able to ask each candidate one question and candidates will be given two minutes to answer each question,” the packet says. “Councilmembers do not have to ask each candidate the same question however it is recommended. The Councilmember asking the first question of each candidate will rotate.”

Public Comments will be allowed, for a total of 20 minutes.

“Comments from the public must be limited to the items of business on the Study Session Agenda per Council Rule 10. Please sign in prior to the meeting and limit your comments to three (3) minutes.”

The meeting will be held at City Council Chambers (21630 11th Avenue S.) on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, starting at 7 p.m.

After the meeting, councilmembers may go into Executive Session to decide on the replacement.

The process and procedure that the Council will follow is the same as was used in 2013 and 2015 to fill a vacant Council seat.

Here’s the city’s requirements for applicants:

Applicants must be a resident of the City for a minimum of one year, be a registered voter within the City at the time of filing, and be at least 18 years of age. Applicants will be required to submit a resume regarding work and community service experience, respond to the questions on the application and complete a personal financial affairs statement from the Public Disclosure Commission*. Applications will be accepted until 4:00 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020.



Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

DISCUSSION ITEMS:

INTERVIEW OF CANDIDATES FOR VACANT CITY COUNCIL SEAT #3

“Motion is to nominate _______________ to fill the temporary Council position (#3), effective immediately and expiring on 12/31/2021.”

EXECUTIVE SESSION