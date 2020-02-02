UPDATE : Our friends at Pacwest Little League released a statement about their recent theft and subsequent fundraiser (you can still donate online here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/a7979m-a-cause-i-care-about-needs-help).

As our sister site The B-Town Blog previously reported, Pacwest was the victim of a series of thefts of their “snack shack” concession stand located at a field in SeaTac, with the perp being caught on surveillance camera.

“Thieves kicked in the door to our snack shack, stripped electrical wiring, and copper water piping as well as stole our PA equipment and numerous other items, After securing the building it was again broken into with our cameras and other property stolen. At this time we have no electricity and need massive repairs to our concession stand. Our concession stand is the life blood of Pacwest funding the majority of scholarship and loaner equipment for our players.”

Here’s an update released on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020:

“We have been overwhelmed by the love and support Pacwest Little League has received over the last week. We set a lofty goal of $25,000 not knowing the extent of the damages we were facing and what the impact would be for our players. It seemed like an unattainable number and we have been blown away by the compassion from our community and those passionate about youth sports.

“Seeing that the GoFundMe has been shared over 2,500 times with 250 donations in 6 short days and now sits only $1,000 away from our goal is very humbling. Reading the comments from donors, previous players, parents and other leagues is inspiring. We have so many people to thank, from those of you who donated anonymously or chose to send us a direct donation, to those of you who donated on behalf of someone or your business and those who simply shared our story . Our gratitude goes out to the community businesses who stepped up and stepped in like Roy Robinson Chevrolet and La Costa Mexican Restaurant in Burien, who made a generous initial donation and topped it off with a restaurant fundraiser to further their support. To our baseball community West Seattle Little League, Driveline Baseball, Go Time Athletics, Emerald City Softball Association, Laces Baseball, and the Seattle Mariners, all who know the power of youth sports to impact and transform lives. Thank you to those who through this process also offered in-kind goods and/or services or who stepped up to sponsor like Doug Earle from The Power Company, Baden Sports and Axe Bat, White Center Glass, and Ryan K. Abe Dental Lab. Our thanks go out to each and every contributor no matter how you donated – financially, through sharing or connecting us to those who could assist during this crisis.

“Many have asked, what is next. We have had several contractors assessing the damages to see what the best way forward is. Our building was constructed many years ago and may require additional structural improvements in order to provide a safe place for our players and families. We are addressing the most critical repairs to get everything operational for the upcoming season.

“Our board will be meeting early next week to review the damage reports and discuss the best way forward to a sustaining long-term plan. This may include the formulation of a building committee of volunteers, community members, and industry experts to work together on a more permanent solution for future generations. We are in the bottom of the 9th, the bases are loaded with our amazing families and players, the value of partnerships, the power of community and your love and support are up to bat. We can’t express our gratitude enough for helping us clinch this at such a critical moment!”

– Thadeus Strzelecki & the 2020 Pacwest Board on behalf of each and every one of our current and future players!