Rape Aggression Defense (“R.A.D.”) is a women-only course – with risk reduction and avoidance, followed by the basics of hands-on defense training – and starts on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
- R.A.D. is not a martial arts program.
- The techniques are suitable for women of all ages and abilities.
- Hosted by the Des Moines Police Department, the prograrn consists of eight hours of instruction broken into multiple days.
- Winter/Spring 2020 Class Schedule RAD February 18, 20, 25 & 27th, 2020 (mature discussion topics will be discussed, ail participants must be 12 years of age or older).
Space is limited – to register, or for more information please contact CSO Tanya Seaberry at [email protected] or (206) 870-7619.
