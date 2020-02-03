Rape Aggression Defense (“R.A.D.”) is a women-only course – with risk reduction and avoidance, followed by the basics of hands-on defense training – and starts on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

R.A.D. is not a martial arts program. The techniques are suitable for women of all ages and abilities. Hosted by the Des Moines Police Department, the prograrn consists of eight hours of instruction broken into multiple days. Winter/Spring 2020 Class Schedule RAD February 18, 20, 25 & 27th, 2020 (mature discussion topics will be discussed, ail participants must be 12 years of age or older).



Space is limited – to register, or for more information please contact CSO Tanya Seaberry at [email protected] or (206) 870-7619.