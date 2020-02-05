Burien Police Chief Ted Boe, along with LEAD Supervisor Johnny Schilling, will speak at the next ‘Highline Good Neighbors’ meeting on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.

This FREE event will focus on “the current state of our streets and safety” and will take place at the Normandy Park Rec Center, located at 801 SW 174th Street (map below).

“We had such a great turn out for our previous meeting, and so much information was shared that I found it hard to recap the meeting as usual,” Organizer Melissa Petrini said. “If you haven’t seen the live-stream video that The B-Town Blog took, here is a link to the Tina Orwall Meeting from January:”

“We know that Thursday evenings are tough for many, and since we had our guests previously scheduled out months before, we will continue to have this meeting on Thursday, but then switching to Wednesdays in the future, where many more people say they could attend. So watch for the future date changes!” she added.

WHAT: HIGHLINE GOOD NEIGHBORS meeting

WHO: ALL HIGHLINE RESIDENTS from Burien down to Federal Way

WHEN: THURSDAY, FEB. 13, 2020, from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Normandy Park REC. CENTER COMMUNITY ROOMm 801 SW 174th Street, Normandy Park

SEE FLYER FOR DETAILS & TO SHARE:

NEW THINGS HAPPENING: *Our growing group of neighbors is joining together with over 50 local Businesses to create a new Community Coolaboration called HIGHLINE GOOD NEIGHBORS, comprised of Residents and Businesses.

NEXT MONTH: 1st Quarterly HIGHLINE GOOD NEIGHBORS meeting will be on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18, 2020, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at The Gathering (811 S. 192nd St #200 Seatac, WA 98148) (SozoGifts Warehouse)

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].