The Poverty Bay Wine Festival will be returning for its 16th year on Saturday, March 7! 🍷

This epic fundraiser will feature dozens of wines from the region’s premier wine makers, AND, it has a brand new home – the Highline College Pavilion.

The Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park and Destination Des Moines invites you help us celebrate the 16th annual Poverty Bay Wine Festival at our new location in the Pavilion on the campus of Highline Community College on Saturday March 7, 2020.

This is your chance to get close and personal with renowned local winemakers from over twenty of Washington State’s finest wineries. The wine tastings will be flowing and you will have a chance to experience wines of all varietals.

The Poverty Bay Wine Festival remains the South Sound’s premier wine tasting event with the ability to purchase the wines you taste with a portion of the proceeds of every sale benefitting our charitable projects

100% of the net revenues generated by this event are used to fund the charitable activities of the Rotary Club of Des Moines and Normandy Park and Destination Des Moines. Plenty of Free Parking is available and is close to the Pavilion.

Wine Festival Tickets $30.00 ($25.00 advance purchase) includes six tasting tokens (tastings range from 1 – 3 tokens). Additional tasting tokens available for $1.00.

Designated Driver tickets can also be purchased for $10.00 at the door.

Must be 21 or over to attend and no pets are allowed. Please bring your IDs as IDs will be checked at the door.

More info here: https://www.drinktomusic.org