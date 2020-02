Are you looking for a family friendly activity to do TONIGHT (Friday, Feb. 7, 2020)?

Join in the fun and fellowship tonight, Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at Des Moines United Methodist Church for Community Movie Night.

We will be watching The Hate You Give (2018, PG-13) in honor of Black History Month.

The movie will be viewed in downstairs classroom 110.

Snacks will be provided!

All are welcome!

Des Moines United Methodist Church

22225 9th Ave S.

Des Moines, WA 98198



(206) 878-8301

http://desmoinesumc.org