Boy Scout Troop #392 will be recycling Christmas trees this weekend:

Support Troop 392 and bring your Christmas tree to be recycled.

Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021

Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

John Knox Presbyterian Church, located at 109 SW Normandy Road (map below).

Please no flocked trees, tinsel, decorations, or nails.

Donations accepted – make checks out to Troop 392.