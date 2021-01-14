Volunteers are needed for a downtown Des Moines Clean Up event this Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 10 a.m. to Noon.

“I am looking forward to meeting you all,” organizer Michelle Johannson Fawcett said. “And making downtown look and feel better.”

If you’d like to volunteer, please email her at [email protected].

Fawcett has broken down the downtown core down into three areas that will be tackled on Saturday:

AREA 1: 216th to 220th Marine View Drive and down on 7th Ave AREA 2: 220th to 224th Marine View Drive and down on 7th Ave AREA 3: 224 to 227th Marine View Drive and down on 7th Ave

There will be block captains at each location, and at 227th and Marine View Drive they will have trucks to take all that is collected to the dump.

Fawcett can assign you an area, or you can choose your own.

Volunteers will be social distancing at this event AND MASKS must be worn.

“Thank you for showing up for your community!”