EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Go Together



By Andrea H. Reay

The new year is often characterized by resolutions and, while the act of goal setting is no different here in 2021, your goals may look a little different after the events of last year. There is no doubt that the pandemic, social injustices, and economic hardships of 2020 have affected us all. As so many of us navigate personal and career challenges, we wanted to offer a resource that is often underutilized within our small business community: hiring a coach!

According to the Washington State Employment Security Department, our state unemployment rate is around 6%—more than 30% higher than it was last year. Clearly many of us are finding ourselves in positions where we are either looking for a new role, perhaps even in a different field, or are working with less, considering many businesses have had to reduce capacity as our economy contracts.

We often consider coaches for personal training and sports activities because we know how important the guidance of a professional is when it comes to learning, staying motivated, and reaching our fitness goals. Your career is no different.

Whether you are looking towards improvement for your team—by becoming more effective in your work or seeking better employees—or self-improvement—by improving your abilities as a leader or seeking a new career pathway—we highly recommend engaging with a coach that specializes in working with small businesses and individuals.

I reached out to Martin Culbert at Culbert Consulting, LLC to learn more about how working with a career consultant can help you reach your goals. Martin offered his “Top 3 Tips” for how and why you should consider adding a consultant to your strategy:

Hire the Right Person for the Job – Whether your company is a sole proprietorship or Amazon, your workers are your most important business asset by far. Choose the right person for a position, and then help them grow beyond your team. Focus on Productivity – The most productive people in the world don’t work more than you do—they work differently than you do. The skills are simple, but it takes great discipline to master the process. Hold Yourself Accountable – As a business owner or leader within your organization, you are accountable to your clients, your company, your employees, and yourself. More importantly, you are accountable to society and to your family. It starts with a clear vision of what you bring to the world.

I have benefited greatly from Martin’s advice and assistance over the last few years and can personally vouch for the good he has done to help me and my team. Consequently, our organization has benefited as he has assisted us with process improvements, new hire onboarding, and team building.

As you plan what the new year will look like for you and your business, consider working with a consultant like Martin to help align your strengths with your goals. If you would like a recommendation, please reach out to the Chamber at (206) 575-1633 or [email protected] and we’d be happy to give you a referral. Additionally, Martin is offering a Chamber-exclusive discount for his services: a 15% discount for your first year with Culbert Consulting, LLC.

There is an African proverb that is repeated often within the Chamber community: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” We’re proud to be your partner, no matter what your goals for yourself or your business may be. The journey may be a long one, but it’s more fun to go with company. Wishing everyone a healthy and successful 2021.