The Board of Trustees for the Highline Schools Foundation this week announced the selection of Anne Gillingham as the new Executive Director of the Foundation.

Gillingham takes the reins over from Anne Baunach, who served in this role since 2017.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Anne Gillingham as executive director for the Highline Schools foundation,” said Foundation Board President Justin Kraft. “We are very fortunate to have someone with her experience lead us and continue to grow the foundation. With Anne onboard, we can continue the mission of the Highline Schools Foundation and reach even more families, teachers, and students of the district that need our help.”

Anne is a product of – and advocate for – public education and is a graduate of the University of Washington. She has deep experience in executive nonprofit management including leadership roles at the Pacific Science Center as well as the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Alaska and Washington. Most recently, she served as the Executive Director of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for 11 years.

Anne has many family and friends working in education and she says it’s their dedication that made her especially interested in the foundation’s work.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity and so impressed by the Highline School District’s promise to know each student by name, strength and need and its commitment to graduate students ready for the futures they chose,” Gillingham said. “I look forward to building an even stronger foundation focused on helping Highline educators and students thrive for years to come.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Anne to our Highline community and look forward to working with her and the Highline Schools Foundation team in supporting our students, staff and families.” said Dr. Susan Enfield, Superintendent, Highline Public Schools.

More info here: https://highlineschoolsfoundation.org.

