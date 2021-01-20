EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The first in the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 Summit Series, the Virtual 2021 PNW Sustainability Summit will be held on Wednesday Jan 27, 2021, and will bring together subject matter experts, industry leaders, business owners, and community members to provide insight into the relationship between our businesses and the environment.

This online event will run from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and will be focused on both celebrating and encouraging businesses of all sizes to seek out sustainable business practices to support a strong environment and safeguard against climate change.

This virtual gathering of local business owners and environmental advocates will inspire and encourage you to save the environment while saving money .

The program will begin with a Keynote: Why Sustainability Matters by Jessie Israel, Puget Sound Conservation Director at the Nature Conservancy. This will be followed by a Panel Discussion: Sustainable Business Practices featuring representatives from Alaska Airlines, Recology King County, Puget Sound Energy, SR3 Sealife Response, Rehab and Research, and the Port of Seattle.

COST:

Members: $5 Non-Members: $10



According to a 2017 survey by McKinsey, nearly 6 out of 10 businesses are more engaged with sustainability than they were two years prior. 70% of survey respondents indicated their company has some form of sustainability governance, which is up from 54% just three years before.

However, until we are at 100% with sustainability governance in place, we see an opportunity to lead and guide our business community into creating and encouraging greater environmental responsibility.

Many of our local businesses have discovered that through implementing sustainable business practices that they are not only lowering their carbon footprint but also increasing their profitability.

Join us at this innovative summit to add your voice to the conversation:

Door Prizes provided by Heartwarming Treasures Inc. Must be virtually present to win!

Thank you to our sponsors: Presenting Sponsors Port of Seattle and Recology Waste Zero, as well as Media Sponsor South King Media.

AGENDA:

11:00am – Welcome & Opening 11:15am – Keynote address 11:40am – Panelist Discussion 12:15pm – Virtual Audience Q&A 12:45pm – Door Prize & Thank Yous 1:00pm – Event Concludes



Unique login details will be sent to registered attendees via email prior to the event.

