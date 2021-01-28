“If you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go together.”

That has been the reason for the 60+ year success of the Exchange Club of Highline.

The service organization – devoted to making sure kids and families in our area don’t go without – has been a fixture in the communities of Burien, Normandy Park, White Center, SeaTac, Tukwila and Des Moines Washington since 1961.

Over the years, the 30+ community leaders who comprise the Exchange Club of Highline; have been volunteering and raising funds to support critical needs in our community; including the Highline Area Food Banks, the ACE high school scholarships project, Para Los Ninos, the Highline Backpack Project, We The People, Hospitality House, USO of SeaTac, and many more.

In recent years, the Exchange Club of Highline has conducted toilet paper/diaper drives; donating over 150,000 items. These drives help to provide essential items, not covered by the EBT program, to our neighbors in need.

“Within the past year, the requests for funds and challenges faced by the local non-profit organizations have escalated,” Exchange Club of Highline president, Gail Smith said. “Just because we cannot execute our annual spaghetti fundraiser does not mean that the needs of some of our community’s neighbors, can or should go un-addressed. Someone has to do something to help those in need at this critical time, and this is why we are making a broader and bigger ask of our community.”

Becky Brenner-Paulsen, a newer member of the Exchange Club of Highline adds:

“We know it is a very challenging time for everyone right now, but many of our neighbors here in the Highline Area are in need, and we know that the forward-thinking, civic-minded residents of Burien, Normandy Park, White Center, Tukwila, SeaTac, and Des Moines will dig deep and do what they can to contribute to our annual fundraiser and help their neighbors in need.”

“Even if you are not in a position to donate at the moment, we invite you to learn more about the Exchange Club of Highline and the people they serve,” said District President-Elect Brian Trautmann. “Discover how our organization supports them during the February 11, 2021 premier of our new short-film, ‘Highline.’ These local non-profits need your help now. If you can’t donate financially, perhaps you can roll up your sleeves and join us to help your neighbors in need.”

VIDEO WILL PREMIERE AT FEB. 11 FUNDRAISER

The short-film Brenner-Paulsen mentioned can be viewed at the organization’s fundraiser event on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Registration is required and there is no cost to view. To save your spot(s), simply register at https://bit.ly/3a7xgiZ . Opportunities to donate, volunteer, and help spread awareness about local issues will be made available.

