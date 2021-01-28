WSDOT is planning to start construction on the SR 509, I-5 to 24th Ave S. – Expressway Project sometime in 2022, and they’re holding an ongoing online open house, seeking public feedback.

This project is part of WSDOT’s effort to extend the SR 509 freeway from where it currently ends at S. 188th Street by Sea-Tac Airport to I-5.

Here’s more from WSDOT:

How to participate

This online open house details the project’s key features and benefits. It also provides an opportunity to share your feedback. Please visit each page to learn more about the project and make any comments on the Comments and Survey Page here . We also hope you will take a few minutes to complete the brief survey on that same page.

This online open house will remain active between Jan. 25 and Mar. 5, 2021.

What is the SR 509 Completion Project?

The SR 509, I-5 to 24th Avenue S. – Expressway Project is part of the greater SR 509 Completion Project, scheduled for completion in 2028. The SR 509 Completion Project will ultimately extend SR 509 to I-5 in SeaTac and add a southern access route to Sea-Tac International Airport to allow drivers to bypass I-5, SR 518, and local streets.

When finished, SR 509 will provide new access to the airport and will help get freight off local streets. Along with the SR 99 tunnel improvements, WSDOT will provide a critical north-south alternative to I-5 through Seattle and King County.