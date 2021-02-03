EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Southside Mitigation and Recovery Taskforce (SMART) has been hard at work for over 10 months now finding ways to help support small businesses, and one such effort is the Southside Strong Fund, established to give direct cash assistance to local small businesses that need it most and made possible through the generous donations from the Southside community.

This week – through the Southside Chamber of Commerce – SMART announced that 22 small businesses will receive $500 to help support their business. The Chamber is also proud to announce that over 90% of the businesses funded during Phase I were women- and minority-owned businesses.

Over 58 businesses applied for funding and those businesses that were not funded as part of Phase I will automatically be considered for future funding. Other businesses that are interested in being considered for future funding can take the Southside Promise and access other benefits and services the Chamber offers such as free Safe Start Kits, marketing, or technical advising.

Those businesses looking to take the Southside Promise should apply here:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/southsidepromise

This program is made possible through the generous donations of the Southside Business Community. For more information and to donate, please visit:

https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com/southside-strong-fund

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

More info at https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.